Orange's Isch on New Enterprise Customer Demands for SD-WAN

10/24/2019
John Isch, practice director of the Network and Voice Center of Excellence for Orange Business Services, says initial conversations with customers on SD-WAN focused on cost savings, but today enterprises are demanding improved application performance and user experience. While customer demand for SD-WAN as a managed service is increasing, Isch says 'customers want some ability to manage change control within their environment.'
