|
Orange's Isch on New Enterprise Customer Demands for SD-WAN
10/24/2019
John Isch, practice director of the Network and Voice Center of Excellence for Orange Business Services, says initial conversations with customers on SD-WAN focused on cost savings, but today enterprises are demanding improved application performance and user experience. While customer demand for SD-WAN as a managed service is increasing, Isch says 'customers want some ability to manage change control within their environment.'
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Use Case: Get Your Competitive Operational Edge from the Cloud White Paper: Get Congestion Relief for Your Network White Paper: Automate Your Certification Process to Onboard in Hours, not Days White Paper: Don’t Get Left Behind: Fundamentally Reimagine your Services Edge Now White Paper: Converged Packet Transport Network: Critical for 5G
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Upcoming Webinars
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
October 30, 2019
The Road to a Secure 5G: How Secure Are We Today?
October 31, 2019
FTTx Mantra – Building Next-Generation Scalable Access Networks
November 5, 2019
Be 5G Ready With Next-Gen Programmable Radio
November 6, 2019
Commercial 5G: Preparing to Scale
November 6, 2019
How to Produce Live 8K 360-Degree Media Events
November 7, 2019
Security Orchestration and Automation for Telcos
November 13, 2019
Transport Technologies & Testing Strategies for 5G Deployment
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
November 19, 2019
Adopting Automation. A Technology Imperative With Risk
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
How Cloud-Based Radio Finally Solves a Long-Standing Mobile Challenge
By Michael Clever, Nokia
Sports Venues: Where 5G Brings a Truly Immersive Experience
By Peter Linder, 5G Evangelist, North America, Ericsson
Why Fixed Broadband Is More Important Than Ever
By Fang Hui, ZTE
Huawei Empowers 5G Carriers
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Which Fortune 500 HQ Will Be First to Utilize 5G?
By Peter Linder