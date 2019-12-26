Nuage Networks CEO Sunil Khandekar: SD-WAN Crosses the DIY Chasm

SD-WAN is moving from a DIY affair to a cloud service, presenting new challenges and opportunities for service providers and their enterprise customers, says Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nokia's Nuage business unit, which specializes in SD-WAN.

Khandekar makes his second appearance on the Light Reading podcast to brief Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and Mitch Wagner about SD-WAN developments to look forward to in the new year. As enterprises move from DIY to managed services, SD-WAN makes the transition from a cost-savings tool to foundation for digital transformation. Khandekar also explains the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and its potential to replace SD-WAN.

Also, Kelsey and Mitch nerd out about coffee.

"We expect service providers to be beneficiaries as a result [of the transition from DIY to SD-WAN-as-a-service], because service providers are transforming their portfolios from MPLS to SD-WAN and they see SD-WAN as a big opportunity not only in their existing installed base but other markets as well," says the Nuage man.

SD-WAN is transitioning from tactical cost savings, connecting platforms, to becoming a network innovation platform for the enterprise, providing multi-cloud connectivity, end-to-end micro segmentation and application analytics using SD-WAN for network governance, Khandekar told us.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading