New Adtran SD-WAN Targets SMBs, Distributed Enterprises

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Adtran, a provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience software, today announced its new SD-WAN solution designed to help small-to-midsize businesses and distributed enterprises take advantage of cloud-based networking while keeping existing voice and security solutions in place to make the transition easier, faster and more affordable.

"The benefits of SD-WAN are now available to more than just the large enterprise. With this move toward mainstream within the distributed enterprise and the SMB market, service providers now have lower costs, quicker installations and will lessen the real business impacts of the migration to SD-WAN," IDC Carrier Network Infrastructure Research Director Rajesh Ghai said. "This market presents a compelling business opportunity for service providers that hasn't been fully addressed yet but needs to be as more companies look for SD-WAN solutions to move their companies forward."

The Adtran SD-WAN platform provides both outbound and inbound quality of service (QoS), seamless connectivity and control of cloud applications and voice services. The solution automatically detects business-critical and performance-sensitive traffic without having to manually set up policies as with first-generation SD-WAN solutions. This capability enables all future cloud applications to integrate into the business without manual intervention. Additionally, the SD-WAN solution delivers end-to-end visibility, measuring each connection from any location on the network, all along its path, to Adtran gateways at any other location. Further, by identifying application traffic in real time, it can detect and automatically adjust based on the performance needs of the applications currently in use.

Unlike many edge-based or next-generation firewall-based SD-WAN solutions, Adtran's improved SD-WAN cloud supports active-active WAN links, inbound QoS, single IP failover and a cloud gateway component for control of cloud-based content. It also provides multiple gateways across the continental U.S and has its own redundant backbone between gateways, upstream feeds at each gateway, and each customer location has connections to two gateways for failover protection. Additionally, service providers have the option to move the cloud software to their data centers when they are ready -- providing flexibility to roll-out SD-WAN quickly by leveraging the new Adtran SD-WAN cloud solution.

"Adtran's software expertise and long history partnering with service providers to serve SMBs and distributed enterprises enables us to take networking and connectivity far beyond the limitations of legacy hardware-based solutions," Adtran Director of Software Products and Solutions Chris Thompson said. "By enabling businesses to realize the benefits of cloud networking while maintaining their existing voice and security services, we're empowering service providers to quickly expand and grow their SD-WAN footprint. Businesses can now make the move to a cloud-based service offering with less cost, risk and disruption."

This product will be available through Adtran's service provider channel, MSPs, and select system integrators.

Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN)