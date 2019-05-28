MEF Debuts Final Draft SD-WAN Service Standard

LOS ANGELES -- MEF is pleased to announce the public availability of MEF's final draft standard that, for the first time in the industry, defines an SD-WAN service and its various attributes. After incorporating extensive feedback from service provider and technology members, MEF is now moving the draft SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services_standard (MEF 70) through the last phase of membership and Board approval. The document is available for download here.

"MEF's team of SD-WAN experts has worked overtime to develop a robust and timely industry standard following multiple rounds of in-depth peer review," said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. "We will officially publish MEF's SD-WAN service standard by mid-July 2019, but we are making the final draft publicly available now because broad industry alignment on common terminology will be healthy for market growth."

MEF's SD-WAN service definition standard describes requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks irrespective of the underlay technologies or service providers who deliver them.

Standardization will enable a wide range of ecosystem stakeholders to use the same terminology when buying, selling, assessing, deploying, and delivering SD-WAN services. The SD-WAN service definition is a foundational step for accelerating sales, market adoption, and certification of MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of service provider networks.

Next Steps for SD-WAN Service Standardization

MEF already has begun work on the next phase of SD-WAN standardization (MEF 70.1), which covers more complex service attributes related to application business importance and prioritization, underlay network characteristics, and connectivity to private/public cloud services consistent with market priorities for SD-WAN services. MEF also is progressing standards work focused on LSO APIs, application security, and intent-based networking for SD-WAN services.

Pilot MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Certification

MEF remains on track to launch its pilot MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Certification program in 2019. This certification will test a set of service attributes and their behaviors defined in the SD-WAN standard and described in detail in the upcoming MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Certification Blueprint. Service and technology companies interested in participating in the pilot should contact [email protected].

SD-WAN Content in the MEF-SDN/NFV Exam

Given the close relationship between SD-WAN and software-defined network environments, the MEF-SDN/NFV Certified Professional (MEF-SDN/NFV) exam and related training programs incorporate general SD-WAN information. This is an important step toward overcoming organizational skills gaps that can impede successful network and service transformation.

MEF