MEF 2019: Vertical Systems Group's Erin Dunne on Standards & Managed Approach to SD-WAN
11/21/2019
Erin Dunne, director of Research Services, Vertical Systems Group, expects the SD-WAN market to benefit from the SD-WAN standards efforts initiated by MEF since their Carrier Ethernet standards have also been successful. Dunne also explains why enterprises are interested in utilizing managed SD-WAN services to simplify deployment and continued management of the service.
