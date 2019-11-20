MEF 2019: Frost & Sullivan's Roopa Honnachari on Hybrid Cloud & Security Trends for SD-WAN

Roopa Honnachari, industry director of Information & Communications Technologies at Frost & Sullivan, says there has been a "huge focus on hybrid cloud and security for SD-WAN this year." The managed SD-WAN market is also predicted to exceed $6.5 billion by 2023 -- a massive leap for such a new technology, she says. In addition, Honnachari says enterprises are increasingly requesting a co-managed approach to SD-WAN to access deployment and configuration assistance from a managed service provider yet also maintain some control over their SD-WAN service.