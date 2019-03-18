& cplSiteName &

Infovista Enhances Ipanema SD-WAN With Application Intelligence

3/18/2019
PARIS and ASHBURN, Va. -- Infovista, the leader in modern network performance, today announced new cloud-native management and control with next-generation Application Intelligence+ for Ipanema SD-WAN, delivering unmatched application performance across any WAN.

The enterprise network has become the central nervous system of modern digital businesses, and SD-WAN is enabling this digital transformation. Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN with new cloud-native management and control of applications tightly combines session-based routing and dynamic path selection of the underlay network with an overlay of deep application visibility and dynamic control of the quality of experience for business-critical applications.

Additionally, Ipanema automatically understands application delivery requirements and maintains application quality of experience by using machine learning techniques. It distinguishes between the applications and their flows at the user session-level, and dynamically associates and enforces business policies.

"Rather than taking the approach of early SD-WAN solutions that align WAN performance with availability, Ipanema SD-WAN is laser focused on delivering and maintaining application quality," states José Duarte, CEO of Infovista. "This is a fundamental shift from network routing and WAN optimization, to one of application and user experience. IT decision makers can now focus on their applications and take advantage of business intent policies to enforce consistent application performance and reliability."

As enterprises continue to migrate their business applications to the cloud to gain both cost savings and increased availability, the trade-off is performance to the end-user. A recent study conducted by Forrester Consulting for Infovista* finds that 42% of enterprises that move to an application-aware SD-WAN enjoy a consistent user experience. However, only 22% of non-application-aware SD-WAN users expect to see application performance consistency as a benefit. The new Ipanema SD-WAN will allow Infrastructure & Operations professionals to deploy to an application-aware SD-WAN that dynamically controls the quality of experience at the application session level to realize their digital transformation.

Highlighted Ipanema SD-WAN Capabilities:

  • Application Quality Score (AQS)
  • Cloud Orchestrator
  • User QoE dashboard
  • Dynamic cloud application database
  • Deployment flexibility
  • Multi-layered Routing & Security

The Ipanema SD-WAN solution is also available with multi-tenant management, allowing the solution to be offered by managed service providers in a range of channel configurations.

Infovista

