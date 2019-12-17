Hughes Partners With VeloCloud to Deliver SD-WAN Platform for Distributed Enterprises

GERMANTOWN, MD -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), a leading provider of managed network services under its HughesON™ brand, announced today that it has added the VMware SD-WAN powered by VeloCloud platform to its HughesON Managed SD-WAN portfolio for enterprise customers. The addition of the VeloCloud platform further enhances the most robust portfolio of SD-WAN solutions in the marketplace, reinforcing Hughes as the trusted partner of all organizations, no matter their size or nature, to deliver the most cost-effective, cloud-delivered application performance.

"Adding VMware's VeloCloud-powered SD-WAN strengthens our position as the one-stop shop for the distributed enterprise's SD-WAN needs," said Mike Tippets, vice president of enterprise marketing, Hughes. "Now organizations of all types and sizes can choose from among the leading SD-WAN platforms in the industry while receiving the benefits of our managed service expertise in tailoring the right network and security solutions for their operations."

"We are pleased to partner with Hughes to deliver a secure SD-WAN solution that provides flexibility and unrivaled performance of real-time applications," said Sasha Emmerling, senior director, Marketing, VeloCloud business unit, VMware. "The industry is entering a multi-cloud phase, and Hughes customers of all sizes can take advantage of our proven, hyperscale SD-WAN architected platform."

The addition of VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud to the HughesON portfolio gives enterprise customers a platform option that includes support for multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), cloud on-ramp services, architectural flexibility, and native ability for Voice over IP (VoIP) optimization on both wired and wireless broadband networks. Deployed via a cloud-hosted, on premises, or hybrid model, the VMware platform supports Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and Zero Trust security architectures, integrating seamlessly across vendors for increased service flexibility and quality. For global enterprises, VMware's network of cloud-hosted gateways enables optimal application performance anywhere in the world.

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud consistently has been recognized for its industry-leading performance and functionality and was named the leader in Gartner's 2018 and 2019 WAN Edge Infrastructure Magic Quadrant.

Hughes is the leader in managed SD-WAN solutions, deployed and under management at more than 30,000 locations worldwide. With VeloCloud, the HughesON portfolio now includes four market-leading options of SD-WAN platforms, offering premises based, cloud-based and hybrid deployments using the best available broadband technology, combined with edge or cloud security.

Hughes provides a full suite of managed network solutions for distributed organizations and franchises in industries including retail, restaurant, retail petroleum and convenience, energy, government and more.

