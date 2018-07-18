& cplSiteName &

Hughes Introduces Secure SD-WAN Platform

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/25/2018
GERMANTOWN, MD -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes) an EchoStar company, today introduced the HR4860 Secure SD-WAN Gateway, a comprehensive networking device for distributed enterprises that combines best-in-class security with high-performance routing and Software-Defined, Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) features optimized for broadband networking. The HR4860 enables connectivity via best-available wired, wireless, and satellite services and is the successor to the market-leading HR4700 gateway.

"Hughes constantly innovates to meet the security and application performance demands facing our customers," said, Mike Tippets, vice president of Enterprise Marketing at Hughes. "This newest gateway builds on our legacy of SD-WAN success, which includes deployment of more than 28,000 SD-WAN sites. As part of a HughesON Managed SD-WAN solution, the HR4860 delivers remarkable network performance improvements and dramatic cost savings over traditional, multiple box solutions."

"As a longtime Hughes customer and user of the HR platform, we are very familiar with its benefits and how Hughes managed services improve our operational efficiency," said Maria Fidelibus, vice president of technology at QuickChek Corporation. "Hughes makes deployment, installation, ongoing configuration and management simple. In our experience the security and scalability of the Hughes HR platform are unrivaled, and we look forward to the next-generation capabilities of the HR4860."

The HR4860 leverages Hughes ActiveTechnologies, an innovative software suite that delivers automated Quality of Service (QoS) and traffic shaping that adapt to real-time broadband circuit performance. ActiveTechnologies eliminate blackouts and brownouts using automatic path selection and identifying and prioritizing critical applications based on data packet behavior. HR gateway settings refine continuously based on application and network performance, making the HR4860 easy to maintain and operate.

The HR4860 stands apart from competitor offerings as a distributed, edge-based device that combines SD-WAN, broadband optimization, and strong security capabilities. The edge-based approach facilitates critical network and security policy implementation at the remote site, improving cloud and direct Internet access, reducing network traffic, and securing the site from internal and external threats. The HR4860 employs industry-leading security solutions from Fortinet, providing Next-Generation Firewall capabilities including Intrusion Detection/Prevention, Data Leak Prevention, Application Control, Web Content Filtering, and Antivirus/Antimalware. Centrally-managed security policies mean that branches can operate with more protection and control without sacrificing network performance.

Hughes Network Systems Inc.

