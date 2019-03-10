|
Frontier's Irwin on the Security Benefits of Managed SD-WAN
10/3/2019
DALLAS -- Scott Irwin, senior director of SD-WAN for Frontier Communications, explains how Frontier's customers are increasingly moving to a more centralized managed SD-WAN platform. This centralized approach provides customers with a more complete view of their network and application layers, plus centralized firewall and security services. Irwin also shares his prediction on whether the industry will experience more consolidation of the 30-plus vendors delivering SD-WAN services.
