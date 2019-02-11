Exponential-e Unveils Software Defined Digital Platform

LONDON -- Exponential-e, the British Cloud, Network, and Unified Communications provider, has today announced the latest phase of its Software Defined Digital Platform (SD-DP) -- an integrated platform designed to underpin any organisation’s digital transformation. The SD-DP is comprised of core and edge computing, bonded with SD-WAN, SD-Data Centre to form a robust, underlying advanced network that enables data to flow freely yet securely between multiple clouds. Combined with multi-various tools and services, these components form an intelligent, agile, safe, and cost-effective digital transformation stack for all modern organisations.

Lee Wade, CEO & founder of Exponential-e, commented: “With this evolution of our SD-DP, Exponential-e customers have the assurance and confidence that their digital transformation (DX) partner has the full range of professional services and capabilities to help them on their DX journey. Concerns around cloud complexity, business continuity and security can be consigned to the past, along with fretting about fixing their legacy systems. We take care of that. Our most recent technological development for the SD-DP is our Cloud Management Platform (CMP). This allows our customers to manage their data and cost bases of multiple cloud platforms through a single pane of glass.

The CMP is a vital addition to our service offering. As organisations seek to access more bandwidth‐hungry services alongside technologies demanding more computing power – such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality (VR / AR / MR) – customers increasingly need access to real‐time cloud performance and cost data. The SD-DP now offers customers all of this, safe in the knowledge that cost-control, security and compliance standards are being met.”

The product of a decade’s work, Exponential-e’s world-first SD-DP ensures that customers have the flexibility and tools available to design and execute their DX journey. Through its SD-DP, Exponential-e advises customers on all technology needs and requirements to deliver the requisite underlay infrastructure while taking care of their legacy IT systems. These needs range from Hybrid Cloud and Hyper Converged Infrastructure, Software-Defined Networks and Data Centres, Citrix Cloud and VDI solutions, to GPU Cloud servers.

Offering cost-effective petabyte storage capacities and support for a multitude of managed services and software applications, Exponential-e can also manage other areas of risk, such as corporate security, business continuity, and regulatory compliance. Sectors that have already benefited include legal, financial services, media, retail, construction, housing, public sector, charities, and more. Exponential-e has more than 60 customers utilising the SD-DP and a key requirement for organisations is the need for zero downtime throughout their DX journey -- a seamless transition Exponential-e manages without having to change IP addresses.

Mukesh Bavisi, Managing Director at Exponential-e, added: “Exponential-e strives to be visionary, constantly evolving and innovating in order to deliver the very best experience to its customers. By bonding together cloud, networking, and security into the SD-DP, each component completely relies on the other to work effectively. For Enterprises, this is exactly the systematic, integrated, and bundled approach needed to stay competitive and continue growing.”

