Consolidated Communications Starts SD-WAN Service

4/30/2018
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the launch of SD-WAN, software-based network technology that provides a simplified management and automation of WAN connections. Consolidated’s SD-WAN solution streamlines IT operations and optimizes network performance by prioritizing traffic across a customer’s entire network.

By dynamically determining the optimal delivery path for traffic in the WAN, Consolidated’s sophisticated SD-WAN solution automatically manages bandwidth to ensure high priority applications and critical traffic continually perform at a high-level. It’s a proven technology that results in an optimal user experience and provides benefits to customers by ensuring network uptime and enhanced performance.

“SD-WAN is an emerging technology that offers businesses reliability and flexibility in connecting their critical branch operations,” said Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product management at Consolidated Communications. “The agility of our solution provides businesses a simple and fast means to custom configure their SD-WAN and prioritize their critical traffic and applications. Deployment is also easy as our SD-WAN offering allows for various deployment options, including cloud-based, software-based or a hybrid approach.”

With competitive packages, Consolidated’s SD-WAN solution is backed by an experienced team providing a high level of service to customers, helping them to understand their critical traffic and configuring the solution to meet a customer’s specific business needs. Consolidated’s zero touch operations and easy maintenance means IT resources can spend less time on configuration at each site, mitigating the risk of error and saving time. SD-WAN is a scalable solution that provides businesses options in ensuring network performance, with increased visibility and control, dramatically simplifying WAN operations.

Consolidated Communications Inc.

