Charter Goes National With SD-WAN

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the national availability of its Managed SD-WAN service with the unique capability of stitching together SD-WAN networks and Ethernet networks. The Managed SD-WAN service is designed and delivered using a next generation, software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) platform that is integrated into the Spectrum Enterprise fiber network across the United States.

The Managed SD-WAN service covers the entire implementation — from solution design and white-glove installation to portal-based network visibility and dedicated, 24x7 monitoring and support. The service is available in a number of configuration options to meet enterprise clients' needs, including Layer 3, Layer 2 and Hybrid service configurations along with the ability to use and optimize multiple connections at each site. Additionally, an integrated, virtual security service is available for clients who want to enable secure Internet access with their Managed SD-WAN service.

Key Features and Benefits

With this fully-managed service, Spectrum Enterprise provides enterprise clients a supported journey to deploy SD-WAN more easily by offering choices for flexible solution design, service configurations and implementation pacing based on specific enterprise client and network requirements.

Partner Ecosystem

The Spectrum Enterprise Managed SD-WAN service incorporates technologies from: Cisco for services orchestration; Fortinet for virtual security solution; Netcracker for VNF management and Nokia's Nuage Networks for the SD-WAN technology.

