Cato Intros Full-Service SD-WAN Support

TEL AVIV -- Cato Networks, the cloud-native carrier, announced today Hands-free Management for Cato Cloud, the only secure managed SD-WAN service built with the global reach and agility of the cloud. With Cato Hands-free Management, enterprises can offload network and security configuration and change management onto Cato or its partners. The new offering is the latest addition to Cato's global SD-WAN service. With Hands-free management, Cato becomes the first provider to bring self-service, co-managed, and fully managed options for its global SD-WAN service.

"Cato gives companies the agility and self-service of the cloud with the predictability and performance of a managed service. Cato Hands-free Management is a natural extension of that philosophy. Enterprises can leave behind rigid, telco services and advance to flexible global SD-WAN services where management models are customized to meet their requirements," says Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks.

The Right Management Model to Meet Customer Needs

IT leaders have long appreciated the ease of fully managed services but have been frustrated by the responsiveness of legacy telcos to changing business needs. Cato Hands-free Management brings the ease of a fully managed services to Cato's global SD-WAN, letting organizations move responsibility for networking and security configuration to the expert staff at Cato or its partners.

At the same time, enterprises can retain control of their networks through the self-service and co-management models already included with Cato Cloud. With self-service, enterprises realize unsurpassed agility by configuring and troubleshooting the networks themselves, doing in seconds what otherwise required hours or days with legacy telcos. For additional assistance, co-management allows customers to rely on ongoing support from Cato or its partners without relinquishing control for overall management.

Along with Cato Hands-free Management, Cato Managed Services include three other offerings:

Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR) continuously monitors the network for compromised, malware-infected endpoints. Cato MDR uses a combination of machine learning algorithms that mine network traffic for indicators of compromise, and human verification of detected anomalies. Cato experts then guide customers on remediating compromised endpoints Intelligent Last-Mile Management provides 24×7, last-mile monitoring. In case of an outage or performance degradation, Cato will work with the ISP to resolve the issue, providing all relevant information and keeping the customer informed on the progress. Rapid Site Deployment provides customers with remote assistance in deploying Cato Sockets, Cato's zero-touch, SD-WAN device.

Regardless of the management model in use, Cato retains responsibility for the underlying Cato Cloud infrastructure, so customers do not need to upgrade, patch, or otherwise maintain Cato software or hardware.

Cato Networks