Autogrill Unit Snacks on Aryaka's SD-WAN

LONDON -- Aryaka today announced it is a strategic ‘service provider’ to HMSHost International, part of Autogrill S.p.A., the world’s largest global operator of food and beverage outlets at airports, train and service stations. With continuous growth and expansion of its managed SD-WAN service over the past two years, HMSHost International has eliminated the need for complex local MPLS contracts.

HMSHost outlets appear at air, rail and road travel hubs in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, and with new MPLS solutions taking up to three months to deploy, it needed an agile solution which could be implemented in a matter of days.

Given the size of the business, HMSHost International also found existing MPLS contracts becoming increasingly labour intensive to maintain and recognised the Aryaka SD-WAN solution as the service it needed, capable of increasing bandwidth swiftly and easily, and proactive to its business needs.

Aryaka’s offering delivers HMSHost International with a fully managed SD-WAN service including last mile management with predictable and low-latency guarantees which are particularly beneficial for addressing difficult regions such as traffic between Asian and European sites.

“HMSHost International is constantly expanding, going to where our customers need us around the world. Not only has our business outgrown MPLS, WAN connectivity has become increasingly important due to cloud technology.” said Dennis Hoogreef, Vice President IT & Facilities International at HMSHost International.

Over the next five years, Aryaka will continue to support HMSHost International in its expansion plans which in 2018 included new locations at Cheshire Oaks shopping village in Chester, UK, and over 30 locations at railway stations in the Netherlands.

“As enterprises continue to undergo digital transformation, they are having to re-think their WAN strategies to include computing at the edge, which creates additional WAN management complexity,” said Joshua Bancroft, senior research analyst, cloud and data center research practice at IHS Markit.

“Enterprises are looking to reduce this complexity by having service providers implement and manage their WAN as they adopt SD-WAN.

“According to a recent IHS Markit survey, SD-WAN as a managed service, bundled with other NFV services and connectivity, will be the preferred consumption method by the end of 2019. Service providers that focus on providing SD-WAN as a managed service, with global connectivity, address an important market requirement.”

Aryaka has also supported HMSHost International in optimising the recent extension of its data centre connections into Microsoft Azure by accelerating business traffic into the platform between Asian and European locations, where issues of latency and jitter are particularly prevalent.

“The low latency guarantees between India, China and Vietnam to our European offices has been a gamechanger to our global operations,” stated Erik Wouterson, Manager IT HMSHost International.

Aryaka operates over 30 highly available L2 meshed global Points of Presence on all six habitable continents and HMSHost International is now taking advantage of these to route credit card payment traffic as priority traffic at all sites, giving customers on-the-go the speedy service they expect.

“HMSHost International is a truly international business and quickly discovered that legacy MPLS could not support its accelerating expansion,” said Ian McEwan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at Aryaka.

“We are so pleased to be supporting the business in addressing latency issues with our guaranteed level of service.”

