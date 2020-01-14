Aryaka Taps Brad Kinnish as CFO

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Aryaka announced the appointment of Brad Kinnish as Aryaka's Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Brad will lead Aryaka's financial strategy and operations, including budgeting and planning, treasury, accounting, tax, financial reporting and investor relations.

"This is an exciting time for the company wherein we have announced new products, increased customer traction and are accelerating growth," said Matt Carter, President and CEO of Aryaka. "Brad is a seasoned CFO with a strategic outlook. I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Brad to Aryaka where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we continue to scale and grow."

Brad brings over 20 years of accounting and finance experience to his role as Aryaka's Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Aryaka, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Marin Software, a publicly traded, software as a service (SaaS) company focused on digital advertising. Before that, he was at Deutsche Bank where he served as co-head of the Software Investment Banking practice. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Brad worked as an investment banker for Thomas Weisel Partners and Credit Suisse. Brad began his career at Ernst & Young in the Audit and Assurance Services practice. A Certified Public Accountant, Brad received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington.

Aryaka