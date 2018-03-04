& cplSiteName &

Aryaka Tackles New China SD-WAN Regulations With Partner China Mobile

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
4/4/2018
50%
50%

SD-WAN supplier Aryaka announced today a partnership with telco China Mobile International (CMI), claiming to be "the first fully compliant global SD-WAN service for international companies with locations in China, and Chinese companies with global presence."

Last summer, Bloomberg Technology reported that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in China would be cracking down on unauthorized VPN traffic in China by February 2018, requiring China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom to block individuals' access to VPNs. Network World later reported that these regulations were scheduled to be enforced as of January 11, but it's unclear to what extent these regulations are being enforced and if the MIIT is now actively blocking SD-WAN traffic in China as a result. (See SD-WAN Supplier Aryaka Partners With China Mobile International.)

What do these increased VPN regulations mean for SD-WAN companies with service deployments in China?

"The MIIT regulations pose quite the challenge for SD-WAN companies as they need to have a direct relationship with one of the big three operators in China to be compliant. That is China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom," explains Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst for ZK Research, in an email to Light Reading. "It's certainly not good for competitive operators in China."

In an interview with Light Reading, Gary Sevounts, CMO of Aryaka , says the SD-WAN supplier has received forwarded letters from customers "where there were clear indications that the law would start being enforced. The challenge is a lot of SD-WAN solutions either don't have partnerships with authorized providers or those are just regional [SD-WAN deployments]. There is no global SD-WAN solution besides Aryaka that is compliant with the regulations in China and can be deployed by both global companies into China, and providing connectivity for Chinese companies going outside China."

Essentially, any SD-WAN service has to be delivered by one of these three main telecom providers in China, which means SD-WAN suppliers that aren't partnered with one of these operators risk their services being blocked, says Kerravala.

"All the other SD-WAN solutions available in China are not in compliance, they may work but they could be blocked sometime between now and in the near future," says Kerravala. "As far as I know, Aryaka is the only vendor with a compliant solution."

Learn how to tackle the challenge of wide-scale SD-WAN rollouts at the fifth annual Big Communications Event in Austin, May 14-16. The event is free for communications service providers!

According to Aryaka, China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL) will deliver its SD-WAN services to businesses with both headquarters in China and international locations, and provide foreign companies with a regulatory compliant SD-WAN service supporting their locations in China. Sevounts says China Mobile will resell Aryaka's SD-WAN service within China and the two companies "will work together on the global SD-WAN piece."

Shehzad Karkhanawala, director of marketing for Aryaka, says Chinese companies with international presence as well as global businesses doing business in China can experience significant performance and productivity improvements by making use of Aryaka's SD-WAN service. For example, a 100KB file sent over public Internet between San Jose and Shanghai takes 3,970 milliseconds or nearly 4 seconds to load, says Karkhanawala. For customers on Aryaka's SD-WAN service, that download time is reduced tenfold to 306 milliseconds, he says.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Huawei Dwarfs Ericsson, Nokia on R&D Spend in 2017
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/3/2018
Ticketmaster Network Guy Sings 'The Public Cloud Song' – Really
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/30/2018
Microsoft Pushes Cloud & AI Even Harder
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Docker Co-Founder Hykes Takes a Hike
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Why Now Is the Best Time to Join WiC in Austin
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 4/3/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives