& cplSiteName &

Aryaka Partners With Microsoft on Azure Networking Services

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/15/2019
50%
50%

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Aryaka, a leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced that Microsoft has selected the company as one of the first partners for its new Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program. As a result, Aryaka will leverage Azure Networking Services Virtual WAN (VWAN) for an offering launched today timed with Microsoft Inspire. The new offering combines the best of two worlds; sophisticated SD-WAN technology and a global managed service and will help accelerate and simplify SD-WAN connectivity to Microsoft Azure as the market reaches an inflection point.

"We are proud to be one of the first SD-WAN technology vendors participating in today's launch with a unified offering, setting the stage for a more cohesive and easier to consume service," said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. "The advantages of this new managed offering include an optimized architecture that permits enterprises to better scale their Azure Vnet deployments, a simplified branch to Azure Vnet connectivity, and a faster response to service activation and change."

The work with Microsoft Azure is a natural extension of Aryaka's core service offering, leveraging the platform's multi-cloud connectivity that offers distributed, SLA-driven access to Azure IaaS/PaaS via ExpressRoute as well as access to SaaS applications such as Microsoft Office 365. As part of the offering, Aryaka is not only providing connectivity, but also monitoring the VWAN, providing customers with an integrated, single view into their managed WAN that includes the powerful MyAryaka portal.

By collaborating with Azure, Aryaka simplifies SD-WAN consumption. It extends ease of use to Azure-centric enterprises and aligns with the trend where more enterprises plan to consume rather than build SD-WAN in the coming years.

Aryaka

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows