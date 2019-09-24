Aryaka Learns to Love SD-WAN Over the Public Internet

Aryaka is rolling out HybridWAN, a managed SD-WAN service that runs over the public Internet, complementing the service provider's existing private SD-WAN network, for cases where private connectivity is overkill, the company said Tuesday.

Aryaka's existing, private SD-WAN network, Aryaka Global Core, provides predictable, reliable connectivity with guaranteed service level agreements (SLAs) for Aryaka's customers' mission-critical applications, according to the service provider. The new HybridWAN service, running over the public Internet, is for applications where "best effort" connectivity is sufficient.

Aryaka has pitched its private network as a competitive advantage -- and still does. But Aryaka says SD-WAN over the public Internet has its place.

"This gives the enterprise customer additional flexibility, depending on their use case, the types of data and applications they want to run over the infrastructure," David Ginsburg, Aryaka VP of product and solutions marketing, tells Light Reading.

For example, a customer might choose the Aryaka Global Core for mission-critical applications, but run SD-WAN over the public Internet for backups after hours, Ginsburg says.

Join Light Reading in investigating the design of advanced 5G transport networks and the integration with edge cloud infrastructure and services. Register today for 5G Transport & the Edge in New York on October 10. Reserve your spot and learn from and network with industry experts; communications service providers get in free!

In addition to providing SD-WAN connectivity, Aryaka manages the relationship with local telcos for enterprise customers' first-mile connection.

"We're taking up the burden of managing contracts," Ginsburg says. "Enterprises don't necessarily have the background with ISPs. We take that under our wing."

And Aryaka is adding security capabilities to its services. It supports zones and microsegmentation to separate applications and users based on their level of trust.

Aryaka trails Cisco, VMware, Silver Peak and Nokia Nuage in SD-WAN market share. However, it's a fast-growing market, where a competitive upstart can gain ground.

Aryaka's SD-WAN services are delivered through Aryaka Network Access Points (ANAPs) located on customer premises. The Aryaka Global Core service connects to a global network with more than 30 physical points of presence linked by the service provider's own Layer 2 transport infrastructure. POPs are located within 30 milliseconds of 90% of the world's "knowledge workers," Ginsburg says.

Of course, other SD-WAN providers, such as AT&T, Verizon and CenturyLink, also have their own networks. But Aryaka says it can beat those competitors because it provides both the transport and global infrastructure, whereas telco competitors get their SD-WAN technology from third parties such as Cisco, VMware and Versa. Simply put, Aryaka offers an integrated stack; its competition doesn't, Ginsburg says.

"There is an overlay/underlay aspect [with Aryaka's competitors] that makes it more difficult to guarantee end-to-end SLAs on a global basis. We own and operate our own global infrastructure," Ginsburg says.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading