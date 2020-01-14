Aruba Extends Retail SD-Branch Networking

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced the next milestone for its SD-Branch solution that enables more secure, streamlined and simplified deployment and management of large distributed retail networks.

A critical component of the company's Edge-to-Cloud strategy, Aruba's SD-Branch solution integrates Aruba Branch Gateways with the Aruba Central cloud management platform to provide a single point of control and management for SD-WAN, wired and wireless networking to enable secure, simplified branch connectivity at scale. The innovations include:

An expansion of Aruba's unified branch defense capabilities to provide unique, identity-based attack detection and intrusion prevention to deliver zero trust in-store network security;

New enhancements to the SD-WAN Orchestrator in Aruba Central to deliver unified edge-to-cloud management and secure connectivity to cloud workloads;

New branch gateways that provide non-stop connectivity via built-in cellular, including LTE.

Retail IT teams are under tremendous pressure to drive digital transformation within brick-and-mortar locations and "place the store at the center of their customer experience" in order to compete with online merchants and marketplaces. To achieve this, they are leveraging next generation technologies to enable personalized, immersive experiences within the stores, but are consistently challenged by the lack of on-site technical staff at branch locations. As such, IT staff responsible for connecting, securing and managing retail locations must rethink the way they architect their branch networks. A unified edge-to-cloud architecture that automates and secures LAN, WAN and cloud connectivity is paramount to driving operational efficiency and addressing the lack of IT staff.

