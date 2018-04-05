Apcela Debuts AppMon, an Enterprise-Grade Software-Defined Monitoring Solution

HERNDON, VA -- Apcela, the high-performance application delivery company, today announced the availability of AppMon, the company's enterprise-grade, software-defined monitoring solution for network and application performance. AppMon focuses on enabling enterprises to locate application-specific performance problems quickly and reduce time-to-diagnose and time-to-repair issues.

Integrated with Apcela's Enhanced Analytics Platform, AppMon addresses a crucial requirement for enterprises operating mission-critical applications, providing the necessary visibility into applications operating across multiple clouds (public or private) or deployed in hybrid configurations (via third-parties and/or behind firewalls); all with pinpoint clarity. Additionally, it delivers enterprise users the performance insights necessary to accelerate application performance across infrastructures and to achieve the long-term potential of migrations to hybrid IT configurations.

"With our focus on application performance, AppMon enables organizations to monitor all of their critical applications and manage their networks through a single pane of glass. AppMon stands alone as the only solution that monitors underlay and overlay networks along with application performance concurrently," noted Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela. "Greater visibility is key for customers to better understand the performance of cloud applications and networks so they can easily and quickly pinpoint and resolve issues."

As a result, enterprise infrastructure managers and CIOs can easily identify, monitor and remediate poorly performing applications and performance issues either with the network itself or inside the application. AppMon works to instrument and baseline both network- and application-specific performance across underlay and overlay networks, creating a more efficient way to monitor their environments. Data collected from AppMon can be easily integrated with SD-WAN performance data to identify patterns, correlated events, and improvement opportunities. Moreover, AppMon is the only tool that is fully integrated with Cisco SD-WAN and embedded in Apcela's market-leading ultra-high-performance network.