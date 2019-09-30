& cplSiteName &

Altice USA Teams With Cisco on SD-WAN Services

Light Reading
9/30/2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Altice USA is working with Cisco to expand the scale of its Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) service offerings to enterprises, to help improve user experiences and gain greater flexibility in how they manage network applications. SD-WAN software technology provides the network intelligence required to connect remote work forces with cloud-based applications and data.

Using Cisco's Managed Services Accelerator (MSX) platform, Altice USA can offer its enterprise customers a host of differentiated services in a seamless, reliable, and secure manner. With this innovative leap forward, Altice business customers can have their managed services turned up quickly, managed securely from the cloud and modified easily using software-defined networking technology. Additionally, this solution will enable Altice to provide a new set of infrastructure and platform services in the future.

"We share Altice USA's focus on driving innovation and challenging the traditional way of doing things," said Kip Compton, senior vice president, Cloud Platform and Solutions Group, Cisco. "We also share its obsession with understanding and pleasing the customer. With Cisco MSX, Altice USA can enable faster innovation and increase customer satisfaction by speeding time-to-market for SD-WAN, and other managed and on-demand services."

