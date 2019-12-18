Agero Deploys Oracle SD-WAN for Driver Assistance Network

Agero, a leader in the digitalization of white-labeled driver assistance services, is using Oracle enterprise communications technologies to safeguard drivers in more than 115 million vehicles in the U.S. When a driver is stranded roadside, time is of the essence. With Oracle, the company has achieved continuous contact center uptime, so customers can get the assistance they need and are back on the road as quickly as possible.

For 45 years, Agero has provided smart solutions for its clients and their drivers. Today, Agero's roadside assistance, accident management and consumer affairs services are leveraged in the U.S. by drivers in two-thirds of new passenger vehicles, policyholders from nine of the top 15 auto insurance carriers and customers of a variety of other diversified clients. To maximize the quality of its customers' experiences and to eliminate communication failures or downtime, Agero needed predictable enterprise communications performance and real-time application support. Agero selected Oracle for the failsafe reliability, security and interoperability.

"When drivers are stranded on the road in the winter, creating not only an uncomfortable situation but also a health and safety issue, it is crucial for our customers to get directly in contact with an agent," said Robert Sullivan, vice president, technology and shared services, Agero. "Oracle has the best of breed technology in the Oracle SD-WAN and Enterprise Session Border Controllers, which have helped us to deliver high availability, reliability and quality of experience for our customers."

Since working with Oracle and Presidio to implement the Oracle SD-WAN solution, Agero has drastically reduced downtime and created special routing situations for sites without substantial circuit diversity. This advanced, "always-on performance" is invaluable to Agero as the company processes more than 12 million roadside and emergency support requests per year.

"Agero is reinventing how driver assistance is delivered, while elevating the consumer experience in often dire scenarios. As enterprises demand flexible WAN solutions supporting shifting business requirements, Oracle is increasing and leveraging bandwidth for affordable and trusted WAN connectivity, anywhere and whenever it's needed," said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications - Networks.

In addition to the Oracle SD-WAN, Agero deployed the Oracle 1100 Enterprise Session Border Controller (E-SBC) Oracle 3900 E-SBC and the Oracle Communications Converged Application Server (OCCAS) to protect its network and contact center from external threats.

