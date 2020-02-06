& cplSiteName &

Podcast: Windstream's Managed Services Moves

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
2/6/2020

In the market for managed services, traditional telcos are on a journey to provide the right mix of business services that support an increasingly mobile workforce.

Scott Yelton and Mike Frane from Windstream Enterprise join Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser on the podcast to discuss how Windstream's approach to managed services, unified communications and SD-WAN continues to change as the enterprise workforce becomes more mobile.

The Windstream execs explain how their company is revamping its communications and SD-WAN services portfolio and evolving from being a traditional telco to a true managed services provider.

"Windstream's use of video content collaboration tools increased by 360% just between 2018 and 2019," says Yelton. "If we are even setting the example, the market isn't too far behind … the environment for delivery is changing. It's not just 'is your corporate LAN equipped with all the right security settings to handle the unit communication service?' Now anywhere they are, [our customers] expect it to work."

Want to hear more? The Light Reading podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and many other podcast platforms.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Kelsey's Grammar
Samir El Rashidy explains Multisourcing Service Integration (MSI) – Orange's approach to helping companies select and manage the right network services and technology suppliers.
Light Reading's podcast features guest Sunil Khandekar, who examines where the SD-WAN market might be headed in 2020, as well as the potential impact of standards on the market.
Mike Dano explains how Verizon and other service providers speaking at the 5G Transport & the Edge event are well positioned to talk about edge computing, transport and traffic routing.
MATRIXX's Founder Jennifer Kyriakakis says 5G will enable the creation of many new opportunities in the telecom industry, especially around microservices, networking, automation and security.
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers
By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance
By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
More Slideshows