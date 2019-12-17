Podcast: Orange's Samir El Rashidy on the MSI Difference

In response to increased market demand of enterprise network services, Orange Business Services has taken on a hybrid role of service provider and service integrator.

Samir El Rashidy, director of Enterprise Services at Orange Business Services, spoke with Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser on the Light Reading podcast about Multisourcing Service Integration (MSI) -- Orange's approach to assisting enterprises with their selection and management of the right network services and technology suppliers.

Enterprises have more choice than ever in selecting software for the management of their networks that improves network security, provides new tools for employee collaboration and supports an increasingly mobile workforce.

Yet the result of increased adoption of new enterprise network software means telco's customers are working with more suppliers, and thereby facing more complexity in the management of these tools.

"Corporations are looking to go hybrid and integrate different technologies -- there's no longer a one-size-fits-all in choosing technology partners," said El Rashidy. "It's always complex and hybrid, but that's an advantage to have that approach to take advantage of the technologies … Multisourcing Service Integration makes sure that this complex environment always works with the same set of tools, same metrics measurement and the same way to manage these different service level agreements."

In the podcast, El Rashidy expands on the challenges and opportunities for Orange Business Services as it acts as both a service provider and a service integrator. In addition, he shares examples of big multinational enterprise customers such as Sony and Siemens that are using MSI and elaborates on how the OBS MSI approach is working for them.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading