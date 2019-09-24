& cplSiteName &

Podcast: 5G, Edge Computing Give SDN & NFV New Focus

Phil Harvey
9/24/2019

Light Reading's event series on network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) stopped in Dallas this time around. As usual, we talked about the opportunities and obstacles facing telecom service providers as they move more network functions to the cloud and aim to more easily create new products and services, shorten innovation cycles and bring in new revenue.

On September 19, just before happy hour, Light Reading editors Mitch Wagner, Kelsey Ziser and Phil Harvey gathered to empty their notebooks and recap the event in an echoey, unused conference room at the Dallas Marriott Las Colinas. They discussed AT&T's presentation about edge computing and how the technology, driven by the arrival of 5G and the proliferation of connected devices, is going to be a critical proving ground for NFV, SDN and new telecom infrastructure.

The trio also recapped the Women in Comms program, where we were reminded how technologies like 5G can be at once a catalyst and an obstacle to women in tech and telecom companies. Finally, the podcast wrapped up with some observations about how the carriers themselves have changed in the way they sell to enterprises. And, yes, there were some well-placed complaints about the conference coffee, as you might expect with this crew.



