Network Rising: DriveNets Adapts Hyperscaler Approach to Revolutionize Networking

DriveNets is a fast-growing software company that is revolutionizing communications service provider (CSP) networks. DriveNets is set to create the networking infrastructure that will run a big chunk of the world's data in the coming decades and enable customers to profit from the greatest demand surge in telco history, 5G deployments and the rise of new applications. DriveNets' solution, Network Cloud, is transforming network economics, helping CSPs re-sync costs with revenue, capture fast-moving opportunities and smoothly migrate to telco-scale networking.