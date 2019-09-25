& cplSiteName &
Video

Network Rising: DriveNets Adapts Hyperscaler Approach to Revolutionize Networking

9/25/2019
DriveNets is a fast-growing software company that is revolutionizing communications service provider (CSP) networks. DriveNets is set to create the networking infrastructure that will run a big chunk of the world's data in the coming decades and enable customers to profit from the greatest demand surge in telco history, 5G deployments and the rise of new applications. DriveNets' solution, Network Cloud, is transforming network economics, helping CSPs re-sync costs with revenue, capture fast-moving opportunities and smoothly migrate to telco-scale networking.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G + Cloud + AI + Ecosystem, Opening New World of Video
By Samuel Chen, President, Cloud & Data Center Marketing, Huawei
Why Are Governments Around the World Subsidizing 5G?
By Paul Zhou, FromGeek.com, for Huawei
Edge Computing, the Next Great IT Revolution
By Rajesh Gadiyar, Vice President & CTO, Network & Custom Logic Group, Intel Corp
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows