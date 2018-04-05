|
Network Intelligence & Automation in Mergers & Migrations
5/10/2018
Light Reading's Editor-in-Chief, Ray Le Maistre, sits down with Sedona Systems CTO Ori Gerstel to discuss how service providers are speeding up their success in various types of network mergers and migrations, enabled by network intelligence and automation via NetFusion. From network consolidations, service migrations from an old to new network, and migrations from non-SDN to SDN-based networks, Ori describes how NetFusion enables streamlined, efficient mergers and migrations for service providers of all kinds and sizes.
|
