Lanner at BCE: Accelerating SDN/NFV Deployment With Multi-Purpose Network Appliances

6/15/2018
An open architecture allows service providers to efficiently integrate pre-validate hardware platform with best-in-class VNFs and to accelerate service time-to-market. To build a platform for multivendor SDN and NFV deployments, Lanner provides a wide range of white box hardware solutions pre-validated and optimized by major VNF vendors in the market specializing in SD-WAN, network security or mobile edge computing for 5G infrastructure.
