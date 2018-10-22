Harmonic's CableOS Goes Cloud-Native

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that its groundbreaking CableOS virtualized cable access software is available as a cloud-native containerized and Kubernetes-orchestrated solution, enabling new levels of scalability, reliability and efficiency for operators. Building on the CableOS solution's original microservices software architecture, the new cloud-native offering will be a key enabler of the broader SDN and NFV transformation beginning to take hold in the cable industry.

Featuring a rich and extensible API-based software architecture that is integrated with third-party provisioning, cloud networking and orchestration applications, the CableOS cloud-native solution has been successfully deployed by a tier-1 cable operator.

The CableOS software core can be deployed on either dedicated COTS servers or on cloud compute data centers, natively supporting both centralized hub-collapsed CMTS architectures and distributed access architectures (DAA). The new containerized and Kubernetes-orchestrated CableOS solution has been successfully deployed in both of these architectures. With a growing number of cable operators planning to migrate to both SDN/NFV core networks and DAA, Harmonic's CableOS offering is uniquely positioned as a powerful bridge to cable's future that is real and deployable today.

Harmonic will demonstrate CableOS at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, Oct. 22-25, in Atlanta at booth 2145. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIT)