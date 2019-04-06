Harmonic Adds Low-Latency Mode to 'CableOS,' Touts Remote PHY Device Interop

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced a suite of groundbreaking new capabilities that are being added to its field-proven CableOS virtualized cable access solution, including:

Low-latency mode, enabling significantly enhanced video game quality of experience

Double throughput performance with the latest 1-RU Intel servers and 100G NIC

Virtual segmentation with network-wide QoS capabilities

Simultaneous support of centralized and distributed architectures on a single core server

Interoperability with standard-compliant, third-party Remote PHY devices

Integration of the CableOS Pebble-1 Remote PHY Device into third-party nodes

"The next generation of CableOS software solidifies our market leadership position, leveraging our powerful cloud-native architecture to enable smarter, more flexible and more scalable multi-gigabit broadband services," said Asaf Matatyaou, vice president, solutions and product management, Cable Access Business at Harmonic.

CableOS software offers support for the latest generation of 1-RU Intel server CPUs and 100G NIC, providing a massive boost in throughput. By running on state-of-the-art Intel servers, CableOS software allows operators to keep pace with the latest developments and performance improvements in IT, breaking out of the cycle of waiting for and purchasing expensive and quick-to-be-obsolete custom hardware-based CMTS platforms.

Further expanding deployment options for cable operators, Harmonic has also added virtual segmentation with network-wide QoS capabilities to the CableOS solution, allowing operators to increase bandwidth on existing coaxial cable to feed Remote PHY devices without deploying fiber to the new segmentation site.

The new CableOS software also supports hybrid Remote PHY operations for centralized, remote shelf and node deployments. The solution continues to benefit operators that need a boost in capacity for low service group counts in constrained, as well as large-scale environments, delivering flexible deployment options. Recently, the CableOS solution was successfully deployed in a traditional HFC architecture with the core server in one location and compact 1RU CableOS Wave Remote PHY shelves deployed in remote locations. Harmonic's CableOS Wave Remote PHY shelves use less than 130 Watts, bringing further power, space and cost savings to the operator.

Harmonic will demonstrate the latest capabilities of its CableOS solution at ANGA COM 2019, June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany, hall 7, stand G20.

Harmonic Inc.