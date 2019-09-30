& cplSiteName &
Affordable SDN & Network Virtualization for Distributed Data Centers

9/30/2019
As data centers become more distributed at the edge a new architectural approach for SDN, network virtualization and analytics is required. Software needs to scale elegantly across distributed sites and also enable hardware that is compact, power efficient and low cost for more constrained environments. Learn about the Pluribus's approach based on open networking and open source principles for comprehensive network automation and visibility for smaller distributed data centers.
