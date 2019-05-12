Juniper Touts Euro Telco Deals

Juniper is having a busy week, crowing about two European telco wins -- Russia's Rostelecom and Orange Poland -- as well as a marquee enterprise customer and enterprise SD-LAN service.

The vendor said Rostelecom immediately saved more than 5% in operational expenses due to lower power consumption and improved network efficiency from its Juniper upgrade.

Rostelecom has more than 13.1 million broadband Internet users and 10.3 million subscription television users (of which more than 5.5 million are using interactive TV), in Russia. The service provider is using Juniper routing for its infrastructure upgrade. Specifically, the service provider is deploying Juniper's MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform and PTX Series Packet Transport Routers, including the MX960 and PTX10008 router.

Additionally, Rostelecom was able to easily repurpose its older T Series routers elsewhere, to parts of the network with lower traffic loads, Juniper says.

Rostelecom's top priority was "to upgrade to equipment that is highly reliable under harsh operating conditions and a high traffic load," Vadim Nikonov, Rostelecom's director of backbone networks, says in a Juniper statement.

Elsewhere in Eastern Europe, Orange Poland picked Juniper to enhance the resilience and automation capabilities of its IP network core, Juniper said in a statement. Orange Poland is looking to meet the growing demands of its fixed and mobile network users, and get its network 5G-ready. Orange Poland has more than 20 million subscribers across mobile, FTTH, DSL and fixed telephony.

"By implementing Juniper's intelligent network automation tools in our core network, we can deliver savings in network operations, mitigate network incidents and better deploy network resources -- a vital consideration for our move to 5G," Witold Konopka, Orange Poland Director of WAN Transport, says in a Juniper statement.

And Juniper introduced enhancements to its campus and branch networking portfolio. Juniper is extending its SD-WAN cloud operations portal to include SD-LAN operations. Also, the company expanded its line of CPE devices to include more options for security and scalability. The new SD-LAN capabilities and CPE devices are designed for enterprises, but they are noteworthy for telcos providing managed services on the enterprise premises.

Additionally, Juniper said CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has deployed Juniper's networking technology to increase capacity of its data centers and technical network to adapt to increasing research requirements.

"After electricity, networking is the most important element for us at CERN," Tony Cass, CERN IT Infrastructure Group Lead, says in a Juniper statement. "The physicists need the experiment data to be moved to the data center where it's processed and sent to our partners around the world. We also have thousands of employees who need access to the research database and regularly need email and web access. So, if the network doesn't work, CERN doesn't work. Juniper has provided the network that supports the collider's operations and experiments, as well as its data center and backbone."

In other news this week, Juniper named a new CTO, ex-Googler Raj Yavatkar, as the current CTO, Bikash Koley, returns to Google, which was where he worked prior to joining Juniper two years ago.

