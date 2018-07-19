& cplSiteName &
Video

How Lumina Is Redefining SDN

7/26/2018
50%
50%
Less than a year after being spun off from parent company Brocade, Lumina Networks has secured over $10 million in Series A funding and caught the attention of industry juggernauts such as AT&T and Verizon. Lumina COO Nitin Serro talks about the future of SDN, and how Lumina is changing the landscape for everyone in the game.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Adtran Will Be a 5G Winner, Says Analyst
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/19/2018
Infinera, Coriant Hear a $430M Siren Song of Synergy
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 7/23/2018
Sensors Working Overtime: T-Mobile NB-IoT Goes Nationwide
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Comcast, Charter Bail on Sinking Mets
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 7/23/2018
Huawei Poses Security Threat, Says UK Watchdog
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/20/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
When You Ask for Tech Help Yet Again... Click Here
...your IT rep makes this face.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives