How Lumina Is Redefining SDN
7/26/2018
Less than a year after being spun off from parent company Brocade, Lumina Networks has secured over $10 million in Series A funding and caught the attention of industry juggernauts such as AT&T and Verizon. Lumina COO Nitin Serro talks about the future of SDN, and how Lumina is changing the landscape for everyone in the game.
