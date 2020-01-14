Equinix to Acquire Bare Metal Provider Packet

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Equinix, Inc., the global interconnection and data center company, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Packet, the leading bare metal automation platform. The acquisition will accelerate Equinix's strategy to help enterprises more seamlessly deploy hybrid multicloud architectures on Platform Equinix and extract greater value from the platform's rich ecosystems and global interconnection fabric. By leveraging bare metal services at Equinix to deploy digital infrastructure on demand, customers will be better equipped to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything that matters to their business.

Equinix intends to leverage the Packet offering to accelerate the development and delivery of its interconnected edge services. By combining Packet's innovative and developer-oriented bare metal service offering with Equinix's interconnection capabilities and organic bare metal efforts, Equinix intends to create a world class, enterprise-grade bare metal offering across Platform Equinix that allows customers to rapidly deploy digital infrastructure, within minutes, at global scale.

Equinix anticipates the Packet acquisition to close during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Highlights/Key Facts

With the pace of digital transformation creating a seismic shift in the enterprise today, businesses are embracing hybrid multicloud and edge architectures as the modern digital infrastructure of choice.

Platform Equinix is a dynamic data center and interconnection platform essential for any enterprise deploying hybrid multicloud at the edge. With a global footprint of more than 200 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers, Platform Equinix contains the highest share of the world's public cloud on-ramps and the most physically and virtually interconnected ecosystems in the world.

Bare metal is a key foundational element allowing customers to deploy distributed, hybrid multicloud infrastructure on demand. A proven leader in bare metal automation, Packet's proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without the use of virtualization or multitenancy.

By acquiring Packet, Equinix will add important new on-demand deployment alternatives that meet the market's full range of use cases. With a combined Equinix and Packet solution, enterprises and service providers will be able to build and deploy low-latency services at the edge either through their choice of owned physical deployments, or by utilizing the combined offering, which leverages as-a-service consumption to reduce CAPEX and resource requirements.

Packet's developer-friendly product, expert talent pool, vibrant ecosystem of management-layer software providers and customer base using the product for live workloads today, will also add important new skills and assets to Equinix's own product development and management capabilities.

Equinix expects to disclose additional details of the deal upon completion of the acquisition.

