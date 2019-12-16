Cisco to Acquire Ultra-Low-Latency Networking Specialist Exablaze

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Cisco is announcing its intent to acquire Exablaze, a privately held, Australia-based designer and manufacturer of advanced network devices. Exablaze's design and manufacturing innovation offer customers the latest Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology with the required flexibility and programmability for environments where ultra-low-latency and high performance is critical. These next-generation products include advanced ultra-low latency FPGA-based switches and network interface cards (NICs), as well as picosecond resolution timing technology.

Exablaze products provide scale-out capabilities that are designed to seamlessly expand and adapt to meet a wide variety of requirements that include next-generation applications in high-frequency trading (HFT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high-performance computing (HPC), Data Center, cloud and edge computing, and Service Providers.

The addition of Exablaze to Cisco's Nexus switching portfolio will complement Cisco's current switching technology with the FPGA-based layer–1 capable switches and ultra-low latency NICs. Together Cisco and Exablaze will accelerate next generation switch platforms, and further create potential synergistic opportunities in emerging AI and ML segments.

