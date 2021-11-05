Calix is go for Wi-Fi 6

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Calix today launched the new GigaSpire BLAST u6x, giving broadband service providers (BSPs) the only Wi-Fi 6 system capable of delivering up to 10 Gbps Internet services while providing the ultimate flexibility to seamlessly and cost-effectively upgrade subscribers' access technology today and in the future.

Now shipping, the GigaSpire BLAST u6x is the fourth system in the GigaSpire BLAST family, and is the world's first Wi-Fi 6 system with options for five different WAN SFP connections to accommodate a wide range of deployment scenarios: 1 and 10 Gigabit Ethernet and GPON—with Active Ethernet and XGS-PON capabilities scheduled for later this year—covering future subscriber network deployment scenarios for upwards of a decade. The fully modular design and integration with the real-time analytics insights of Calix Support Cloud helps BSPs dramatically simplify the deployment process, shorten installation time, and minimize inventory issues—significantly reducing both CAPEX and OPEX.

Powered by the Experience Innovation Platform, the GigaSpire BLAST u6x is fully interoperable with the end-to-end Revenue EDGE solution, including the CommandIQ mobile app and value-added services in EDGE Suites. By deploying the GigaSpire Blast u6x, a service provider establishes a "digital storefront" in subscribers' homes from which it can easily generate new revenue streams through exciting new services such as home network security while delivering ultimate Wi-Fi performance.

As the latest addition to the GigaSpire BLAST family, the GigaSpire BLAST u6x supports multiple access technologies, allowing BSPs to future-proof their subscribers' networks and protect their investment.

The GigaSpire BLAST u6x is available in two form factors: the classic gray tower, available now, and the next-generation white tower, which will ship in the coming months. Learn more about the new GigaSpire BLAST u6x—visit the GigaSpire BLAST u6 product page and watch the new GigaSpire BLAST u6x video.

