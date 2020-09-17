You.i TV launches new video experience SDK

OTTAWA, Canada – You.i TV, the leader in premium software tools for OTT application development, today launched a new generation of its flagship You.i Engine One product, with MediaKind as an initial deployment partner.

MediaKind will use You.i Engine One 6.0 to accelerate deployment and enable its video provider customers to offer more engaging user experiences. You.i Engine One 6.0 leverages the industry's most robust development framework to support the next generation of premium direct-to-consumer OTT experiences across all platforms.

You.i Engine One removes the complexity of designing, developing, and delivering apps across ever-increasing numbers of platforms, allowing premium brands to focus on what matters most to viewers: experience, performance, and reach. The industrial-strength rendering engine powers many of the world's most innovative user experiences, including Twitch, the NFL, the NBA, Crunchyroll, and many others, and in 2019 powered the first Roku application based on Facebook's React Native framework.

You.i Engine One 6.0 helps developers build better applications faster with updated tooling, debugging, and core performance gains across platforms. For designers and developers, 6.0 introduces the next evolution of You.i TV's patented Design Workflow with new tooling, new cross-platform component support, and key updates to the workflow to bring to life stunning UX moments, enabling ground-breaking, differentiated experiences.

Read the full announcement here.

You.i TV

Mediakind