Wurl ad impressions surge in Q3

PALO ALTO, Calif. – November 2, 2020 – Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), today announced that all of its key growth metrics continued to accelerate in the third quarter of 2020. Again proving the strength of ad-supported linear streaming as the future of TV, the company grew viewership sharply and served 129% more ads for its partners than in the prior quarter.

Numbers grew in Q3 2020 from Q2 2020 across all key distribution and monetization metrics on the Wurl Network:

Hours of Viewing (HOV): Extending a trend, HOV continued to hit new daily peak records throughout the quarter, growing 43% in Q3 2020 over Q2 2020 and 98% year-over-year.

Ad Impressions: Wurl Network ad impressions accelerated significantly in Q3 2020, increasing by a staggering 129% over Q2 2020.

Channel Launches: The Wurl Network launched 159 new channels in the third quarter, bringing its total channel count to well over 500. In addition, a new single-day launch record was set in July, when the Wurl team rolled out 42 free ad-supported linear channels on Plex's new live TV service.

Wurl