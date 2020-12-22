Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

WOW! extends Android TV-based service to nearly 95% of footprint

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/22/2020
Comment (0)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.– WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a leading broadband services provider, today announced its popular Android TV-based product, WOW! tv+, is now available to nearly 95 percent of homes across the company’s service footprint.

WOW! tv+ enables customers to enjoy everything a traditional TV experience offers plus cloud DVR functionality, voice control, music and access to hundreds of apps, and games. Now customers can access all their favorite entertainment with an enhanced viewing experience and curated content. Customers can also enjoy WOW! tv+ at an affordable price, making it easier for WOW! customers to choose an offering that fits their budget.

WOW! tv+ customers have access to a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and dozens of streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store with no change of input needed. WOW! tv+ also recently launched on Amazon’s Fire TV stick, which allows users to download the “Watch WOW!" app to start watching their favorite WOW! tv+ subscribed content.

Since its initial launch in Columbus, Ohio in March, WOW! tv+ has proven to be a top choice for thousands of WOW! customers looking to enhance their service capabilities. Customers have access to complete live channel packages, tailored to their preferences with a cloud DVR, and a vast selection of additional content through WOW! tv+’s On Demand library. The intuitive content discovery interface enables customers to easily navigate and choose the entertainment they want.

WOW! tv+ is currently available in the following markets:

  • Auburn, Huntsville and Montgomery, Alabama
  • Augusta, Columbus and Fort Gordon, Georgia
  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio
  • Evansville, Indiana
  • Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Mid-Michigan and Southeast Michigan
  • Pinellas and Panama City, Florida

“We’re thrilled that our customers in these markets are enjoying our WOW! tv+ offering as their chosen alternative to the traditional cable TV experience,” said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. “With families staying home now more than ever, customers can choose how and when they consume their entertainment with the satisfaction of knowing they are backed by our reliable high-speed data network. We’re looking forward to expanding WOW! tv+ to additional markets and even more customers in the future.”

WOW!.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The top five ways to secure a remote workforce By Joe Gleinser
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE