WOW! extends Android TV-based service to nearly 95% of footprint

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.– WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a leading broadband services provider, today announced its popular Android TV-based product, WOW! tv+, is now available to nearly 95 percent of homes across the company’s service footprint.

WOW! tv+ enables customers to enjoy everything a traditional TV experience offers plus cloud DVR functionality, voice control, music and access to hundreds of apps, and games. Now customers can access all their favorite entertainment with an enhanced viewing experience and curated content. Customers can also enjoy WOW! tv+ at an affordable price, making it easier for WOW! customers to choose an offering that fits their budget.

WOW! tv+ customers have access to a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and dozens of streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store with no change of input needed. WOW! tv+ also recently launched on Amazon’s Fire TV stick, which allows users to download the “Watch WOW!" app to start watching their favorite WOW! tv+ subscribed content.

Since its initial launch in Columbus, Ohio in March, WOW! tv+ has proven to be a top choice for thousands of WOW! customers looking to enhance their service capabilities. Customers have access to complete live channel packages, tailored to their preferences with a cloud DVR, and a vast selection of additional content through WOW! tv+’s On Demand library. The intuitive content discovery interface enables customers to easily navigate and choose the entertainment they want.

WOW! tv+ is currently available in the following markets:

Auburn, Huntsville and Montgomery, Alabama

Augusta, Columbus and Fort Gordon, Georgia

Charleston, South Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio

Evansville, Indiana

Knoxville, Tennessee

Mid-Michigan and Southeast Michigan

Pinellas and Panama City, Florida

“We’re thrilled that our customers in these markets are enjoying our WOW! tv+ offering as their chosen alternative to the traditional cable TV experience,” said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. “With families staying home now more than ever, customers can choose how and when they consume their entertainment with the satisfaction of knowing they are backed by our reliable high-speed data network. We’re looking forward to expanding WOW! tv+ to additional markets and even more customers in the future.”

