'Wonder Woman 1984' to stream in 4K on HBO Max

NEW YORK – It was announced today by director Patty Jenkins that WONDER WOMAN 1984 will become the first title on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos when it premieres December 25.

This premium viewing experience will be available on supported devices including Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube and 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV and supported Android TV devices.

HBO Max will expand these capabilities to further films and TV series, as well as adding support for additional devices, throughout 2021.

