Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

With Amazon leading, happy holidays predicted for connected TV device sales

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 12/21/2020
Comment (0)

In a notable although not terribly surprising development, connected TV (CTV) devices are selling like hotcakes this holiday season and will set a new sales record this quarter, according to a new research report.

The report, produced by Strategy Analytics, projects that global sales of CTV devices will surpass 111 million units in Q4, up 32% from the Q3 total and 6% from the year-ago figure. That will lift sales for all of 2020 to 315.6 million units, also up 6% from last year and the highest annual total yet.

As might be expected, Strategy Analytics researchers credit the continuing surge in CTV device sales at least in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now prompting another wave of lockdowns across the planet. But they also credit strong holiday demand for new electronic products like media streamers, smart TVs and video-game consoles.

"Demand for smart TVs, streamers and consoles has held up remarkably well after a year of such enormous challenges," Chirag Upadhyay, Analyst, Connected Home Devices, for Strategy Analytics said in a written statement. "Supply chain issues were overcome relatively quickly, and consumers have demonstrated that they are keen to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies in order to get the best possible video and TV streaming experience."

Game consoles are leading the way, with sales up a projected 150% this quarter, according to the report. That increase comes after both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hit retail and online stores this year.

Media streaming devices are also performing strongly, with sales projected to soar 42% from Q3 totals. Meanwhile, smart TV set sales are expected to rise 9% from the previous quarter.

Breaking the numbers down by the major players, Strategy Analytics predicts that Amazon will be the leading vendor in Q4, with sales of 12.8 million CTV devices. Samsung and Sony are expected to follow closely behind with about 12 million devices apiece, while LG and Nintendo are projected to sell nearly 7 million units.

Thanks to this surge, Strategy Analytics predicts there will be 1.3 billion CTV devices in use worldwide by the end of the year.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE