Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Why the time is ripe for Comcast to blow past its borders

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/26/2021
Comment (0)

Comcast has been asked about if or when it might try to deliver OTT-based pay-TV services outside its cable footprint for years, a move that would seem to have explosive implications for the historically chummy cable industry.

And, for years, Comcast's answer has followed a common theme: It simply would not make financial sense to offer a low-margin OTT-TV service outside its cable borders, where it would lack the benefit of being attached to a high-margin broadband service.

Some examples:

  • "We, thus far, haven't seen an OTT model that really hunts," Neil Smit, Comcast Cable's then-CEO, said in April 2016, while also acknowledging that there's nothing that would stop Comcast from offering pay-TV outside its borders from a technology or rights perspective. "But we'll continue to stay tuned into the market and be prepared to respond accordingly."
  • "We don't have any plans to do that," Brian Roberts, Comcast's chairman and CEO, said in May 2016 at a presser at the INTX show in Boston when asked to comment on the company's interest in taking a pay-TV product out of market. But, Roberts, like Smit, did toss in a caveat: "The world always changes, so these answers are good for this moment."

Fast-forwarding to today, and Comcast is at least exploring the idea of offering Flex, a streaming/smart home product offered for no added cost to its broadband-only customers, outside its footprint. Flex, which can be upgraded to deliver Comcast's pay-TV services via the Xfinity Stream app, already supports many of the most popular streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, CBS All Access (becoming Paramount+ on March 4), Tubi, Pluto TV, Hulu, Pandora, Spotify, and NBCU's Peacock, with support for Disney+ and ESPN+ on deck for Q1 2021. Flex also weaves in Sling TV, the Dish-owned pay-TV service.

Comcast has added Xfinity Stream, an IP-delivered pay-TV app, to Flex, complementing other streaming services supported by a platform that's focused on broadband-only customers.
Comcast has added Xfinity Stream, an IP-delivered pay-TV app, to Flex, complementing other streaming services supported by a platform that's focused on broadband-only customers.

"Right now, it's working great within footprint, but we're building out plans beyond that," Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable, said on the company's Q4 2020 earnings call, in response to a question about the out-of-footprint potential for Flex.

If Comcast does look further into it, it would seem to tie right in with Comcast's stated interest in licensing X1 in smart TVs on a global basis, with reports that it's already in talks with Walmart about this idea. Meanwhile, Comcast has already taken X1 out of footprint, if one counts Comcast's syndication deals with Cox Communications and three Canadian operators (Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications and Videotron).

What's changed?

Comcast's current stance on expanding X1 and/or Flex out of footprint does signal a much different posture than the one expressed a few years ago. So, what's really changed?

For starters, the discussion is no longer merely about offering a pay-TV service out of footprint and the financial challenges associated with it. Justifying Comcast's point a few years ago, there's clear evidence that the virtual multichannel video programming (vMVPD) business model is a tough one to pull off. As all of the recent wave of price hikes show, vMVPDs are exposed (perhaps over-exposed) to the same rising programming costs that traditional pay-TV providers have always dealt with. Plus, as no-contract services, vMVPDs are also exposed to outsized churn rates.

Instead, the Comcast out-of-footprint discussion would now seem to be motivated by driving more scale into a much broader software/apps platform, and a piece of the business that's not limited or shackled to a pay-TV streaming service. Rather, it's a business that can tie in lots more – revenue-sharing partnerships with OTT partners and the opportunity to expand and accelerate the size and scope of the company's advanced advertising capabilities.

In fact, using the scale and reach of Comcast's platform to succeed in streaming is now one of the "core tenets" of Comcast's long-term strategy. So, going out of footprint with Flex to expand the reach and influence of the platform seems a logical fit.

https://img.lightreading.com/2021/02/767723/6649.jpg
Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Comcast Q3 2020 earnings presentation)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Comcast Q3 2020 earnings presentation)

Plus, does anyone doubt that Comcast would relish the opportunity to finally be able to promote and sell its platform and technologies in major media markets such as Los Angeles and New York, where Comcast, the cable operator, has little to no presence? Of course it would.

In effect, going out of footprint, would give Comcast an opportunity to build a more nationally-focused platform play that has already become a key business growth engine for Roku. Revenues for Roku's fast-growing Platforms business, which encompasses advertising, subscription revenue sharing and license fees from TV makers that use Roku's operating system, soared 81%, to $471.2 million, in Q4 2020.

And even if Comcast did go out of footprint with an OTT-TV service that competed against pay-TV services from other cable operators, the idea isn't quite as explosive or controversial as it was just five years ago.

Cable operators that have already adopted a broadband-first strategy and have few concerns about pay-TV losses, such as Cable One, probably would welcome such a move or at least meet it with barely a shrug.

Almost ten years ago, we discussed the potential of a "video Armageddon" if telcos and cable operators were successful in obtaining the distribution rights to go out-of-footprint with video. Back then, the scuttlebutt centered on the possibility that Verizon would be among the first to do so. The irony is that Verizon eventually gave up on the idea, has since distanced itself from media to instead focus on networks and connectivity, and put go90 out of its misery. What's more, Verizon now promotes YouTube TV more heavily than its own Fios TV service.

Dish/EchoStar was also making noise about OTT-TV services back then and actually went through with it with Sling TV. Sling TV has had its moments but has not become the savior of Dish's overall pay-TV business.

Comcast: a second Roku?

MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett believes Comcast would be smart to broaden Flex's reach, holding that the operator already has the "right" content partnerships, a US distribution partnership with Cox, and potential to explore in Europe with Sky.

He notes that Comcast could secure close to a national footprint for Flex if Charter Communications would play ball. Charter and Comcast have held talks on Flex, but recent comments from Charter CEO Tom Rutledge indicate that those talks are going nowhere as the company instead sizes up the potential for its own Worldbox platform. Then again, this could also be Rutledge just being a shrewd negotiator and playing hard to get.

"In a perfect world, Flex would become a second Roku," Moffett explained in a research now following Comcast's Q4 results. "Yes, Flex is financially too small to measure. But the idea that Comcast could organically grow its own Roku is an intriguing idea … They have the right assets, with both the distribution to make it an immediate force and the content relationships to make it differentiated. And it happens to be a good product."

And, as noted above, making this about a bigger platform play with a much broader business to underpin it, rather than one focused on a low-margin pay-TV service delivered out of footprint, would help to address the financial shortcomings that Comcast cited just a few years ago.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Orby TV website is back in action, touting a discount

Days after the prepaid satellite TV service halted new service activations, Orby TV's website is active again, promoting a cut rate on one-room installs.

Something's up at Orby TV

Cryptic message that Orby TV is 'not activating customer accounts' has left customers in the dark about the fate of a prepaid satellite TV service that got off the ground in early 2019.

YouTube TV to launch premium add-ons as sub base flattens out

The streaming video service is preparing a yet-to-be priced add-on that will provide access to shows in 4K, allow subs to download shows, and provide unlimited streams at home.

Comcast holds 9.3% stake in FuboTV

The 'sports-first' virtual MVPD has about 545,000 subscribers and is preparing to enter the online sports betting market in a big way.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE