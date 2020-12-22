Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

WarnerMedia closes deal for You.i TV

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 12/22/2020
Comment (0)

AT&T's WarnerMedia division is buying You.i TV, a Canadian tech startup specializing in software that powers apps and user interfaces for mobile and connected TV devices, a deal first reported by Light Reading earlier this month.

WarnerMedia made an official announcement late Monday that it had completed its acquisition of the privately owned You.i TV. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Ottawa, You.i TV should be a strategic technology match for AT&T and its WarnerMedia unit as they turn video streaming and other direct-to-consumer video services into core parts of their distribution and media businesses. Over the past few years, You.i TV has built a software engine/kit that enables partners to develop and deploy video apps for a wide array of devices – including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, set-top boxes and connected-TV streaming devices – using a single codebase. You.i TV executives believe that a unified codebase helps developers overcome device fragmentation and speed app development cycles.

Neither WarnerMedia nor You.TV officials were available for discussion of the deal this morning. But, in a press release, WarnerMedia said You.i's Engine One technology will help it rapidly deploy its fledgling HBO Max streaming service to "a variety of platforms in markets worldwide." In 2021, the company plans to expand HBO Max into Latin America and upgrade HBO-branded streaming services in Europe to HBO Max.

"The You.i Engine One technology, and the development teams behind it, are best-in-class," Jason Press, WarnerMedia executive vice president of Direct-to-Consumer Technology & Program Management, said in a prepared statement. "The You.i platform will enhance the HBO Max technology stack, increase developer efficiency, and accelerate delivery as we bring HBO Max to consumer devices all around the world."

WarnerMedia and other AT&T units already rely on You.i TV technology to enable apps for AT&T TV Now, TNT, TBS, truTV, B/R Live, Rooster Teeth, DIRECTV GO in Latin America and WarnerMedia International, as well as the WarnerMedia RIDE in-car entertainment experience in tandem with AT&T and General Motors. WarnerMedia has also been an investor in You.i TV since 2016 and Press joined the firm's board of directors last year.

Founded in 2007, You.i TV now has more than 200 employees and has raised about $38.1 million, according to Crunchbase. Sky, which is now part of Comcast, is also a You.i TV investor.

While You.i TV doesn't disclose financials, the company was on track to achieve a $38 million annual run rate of revenue by Q4 2019, according to Needham & Company. Based on You.i TV's growth prospects, Needham & Company estimated then that You.i TV would generate more than $150 million in revenues by the end of 2021.

You.i TV has also enjoyed some success outside the AT&T/WarnerMedia universe, having worked with several pro sports teams in the NBA and NFL and Major League Baseball, A+E Networks and Australia's Network 10. It's not yet clear whether You.i TV will still pursue deals outside the AT&T/WarnerMedia universe or stay strictly in-house as Disney has done since taking a majority stake in BAM Tech three years ago.

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The top five ways to secure a remote workforce By Joe Gleinser
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE