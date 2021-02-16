Vodafone reups with TiVo

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced that it has renewed its long-term commitment to Vodafone, a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa; signing new multi-year agreements, providing access to its products and a license to its patent portfolios.

Vodafone, with its commitment to connecting people and businesses for a better future, has more than 300 million mobile customers, over 27 million fixed broadband customers and more than 22 million TV customers. The extension to its existing agreements provides Vodafone with access to a range of TiVo products, including Content Discovery, Conversational Voice and Insight Data Analytics. The new agreement also provides access to TiVo's patented innovations that are protected by its patent portfolios.

Under the agreements, Vodafone will have access to more products and services from the Xperi portfolio alongside TiVo's current solutions and services on the VTV platform, that include TiVo's Conversational Voice functionality and Search and Personalized Recommendations. Vodafone will also utilize TiVo's Insight to derive business insights from their platform, ensuring they are able to continue to provide best-in-class services to their customers.

