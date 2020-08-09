Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Vizio adds Apple TV app

Light Reading 9/8/2020
Comment (0)

IRVINE, Calif. – VIZIO, Inc., the #1 American-based TV brand1 and #1 sound bar brand in America, today announced that customers in the US and Canada can now access the Apple TV app on SmartCast TVs to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized and curated recommendations. For a limited time, eligible VIZIO SmartCast customers in the US can sign up for Apple TV+ and receive three months free.*

On the Apple TV app, VIZIO customers can enjoy Apple TV+, the first all-original global streaming service featuring Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers, including "The Morning Show," "Defending Jacob," "Central Park," "Ted Lasso," "Greyhound," "The Banker," "Boys State" and "Beastie Boys Story," and kids and family entertainment such as "Helpsters," "Ghostwriter" and "Snoopy in Space." VIZIO SmartCast TV users can simply select the Apple TV app icon from the SmartCast Home screen and sign in with their Apple ID to subscribe to Apple TV+.

Customers can also subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Starz, and watch online and offline, ad-free and on demand, directly on the Apple TV app.** Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

Additionally, VIZIO SmartCast TV users can browse the Apple TV app to buy or rent over 100,000 movies and TV shows, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple.

VIZIO customers can also enjoy Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities on SmartCast TVs. With AirPlay 2, VIZIO customers can stream, control, and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to their VIZIO SmartCast TV. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their SmartCast TV using the Home app or by asking Siri on their Apple devices.

Availability
Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month after the free offer.

*This offer for VIZIO customers with 2016 or later SmartCast TVs enabled with SmartCast Home is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers only and ends October 16. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Please visit vizio.com/appleoffer for more information.

**Availability of Apple TV channels vary by market.

Vizio

