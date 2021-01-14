ViacomCBS, Dish Media claim advertising breakthrough

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS and DISH Media today announced a significant industry breakthrough by delivering the first-ever addressable impressions within a live national broadcast via MVPD set-top box.

Addressable ad replacement was successfully executed on a select number of live campaigns across DISH's 9MM household footprint in certain CBS-owned-and-operated markets, marking a major technical advancement in broadcast television. Adcuratio powered the activation with its groundbreaking signaling solution, developed in partnership with ViacomCBS and DISH, which enables broadcast addressability across MVPD households that seamlessly integrates with programmer and distributor infrastructure and signaling processes.

