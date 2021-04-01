ViacomCBS cuts new distribution deal with Hulu

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) today announced a new distribution agreement that adds more content from ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of news, entertainment and sports networks to Hulu's live TV subscription streaming service, Hulu + Live TV.

The comprehensive, multi-year deal includes continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and The CW, as well as continued distribution of ViacomCBS' premium subscription service, SHOWTIME. The deal will also introduce fourteen additional ViacomCBS networks to Hulu + Live TV, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ViacomCBS

Hulu