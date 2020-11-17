Sign In Register
Vewd targets connected cars

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/17/2020
OSLO, Norway – Vewd, the leading provider of OTT software solutions, today announced Vewd for Automotive, a white-labeled cloud-managed platform that brings the best of streaming entertainment to car manufacturers and automotive infotainment platforms.

Vewd for Automotive solves the key challenges of delivering high-quality premium OTT content in head units and rear seat infotainment displays. The offering features a highly optimized software client that supports key global content provider services and a cloud back-office that provides complete management capabilities and data insights. Vewd for Automotive is pre-integrated with high volume, market-leading embedded car platforms, and is available for license to car manufacturers, automotive silicon vendors, and infotainment platforms.

Available for Android and Linux, Vewd for Automotive provides the industry's most comprehensive content and service offering, including:

  • Flexible Core HTML5 engine packaged with a modern media player offering a secure sandboxed environment for streaming or automotive apps
  • Content APIs to facilitate deep linking and app integration into any manufacturer's user experience
  • Content licensing and rights clearance, enabling manufacturers to rapidly deploy and monetize the most in-demand premium OTT services, globally
  • Content certification to ensure a flawless user experience
  • A modern and flexible UI framework for car manufacturers to create consumer experiences for content consumption within the car

Manufacturers can manage all aspects of Vewd's offering through Vewd Cloud, a complete management back-office enabling bespoke control across multiple models, countries, and differentiated brands in over 46 different languages. Vewd Cloud ensures effortless scalability and delivers full analytics, campaign, and device management allowing UX customization without costly over-the-air firmware updates.

Read the full announcement here.

Vewd

