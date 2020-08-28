Vewd scores new deal for Vestel-made smart TVs

OSLO – Vewd, the leading provider of OTT and hybrid TV solutions, and Vestel today announced a long-term contract renewal that will see Vewd Core and Core Modules, including the Media Player and Hybrid TV modules, deployed across the full range of Vestel Smart TVs. The multi-year agreement will result in Vewd delivering its latest streaming software to support premium content owner requirements and provide access to Vestel's reach through brands like Hitachi and Telefunken. The agreement will also lead to the first large scale deployment of Smart TVs supporting the HbbTV Operator App (OpApp) standard.

Vestel, Europe's largest TV manufacturer, produces more than 100 of the world's iconic TV brands, including JVC, Hitachi, Telefunken, and Toshiba. With a long history of collaboration, Vestel and Vewd have enabled TVs with the latest TV apps, streaming technology, and hybrid TV capabilities. Millions of Vestel-produced TVs will ship each year with Vewd providing the entire streaming environment.

The agreement will also initiate wide-scale deployment of the new HbbTV OpApp standard, offering both consumer and Pay TV operator benefits. Eliminating the need for a separate set-top box, OpApps keep consumers constantly updated with the latest applications and features from their operator. Crucially, operators can remove the costs of purchasing, maintaining, and upgrading set-top boxes while ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience for each subscriber.

Read the full announcement here.

